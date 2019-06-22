Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €7.80 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($9.07) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America set a €6.80 ($7.91) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.42 ($10.96).

FRA:SHA opened at €6.73 ($7.83) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.47).

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

