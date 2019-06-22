Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) PT Set at €62.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) received a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective from Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 21.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €76.29 ($88.71).

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

Shares of Schneider Electric stock opened at €78.90 ($91.74) on Thursday. Schneider Electric has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.