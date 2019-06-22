Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €50.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €43.20 ($50.23) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.70 ($63.60) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €45.86 ($53.32).

ETR G24 opened at €46.18 ($53.70) on Tuesday. Scout24 has a one year low of €33.22 ($38.63) and a one year high of €48.62 ($56.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.06.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

