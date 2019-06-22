Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cybg (LON:CYBG)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cybg (LON:CYBG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CYBG. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cybg from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 193 ($2.52) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cybg from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays raised Cybg to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cybg from GBX 366 ($4.78) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on shares of Cybg in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 241.54 ($3.16).

Shares of Cybg stock opened at GBX 192.55 ($2.52) on Wednesday. Cybg has a one year low of GBX 172.10 ($2.25) and a one year high of GBX 367 ($4.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.12.

Cybg Company Profile

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

