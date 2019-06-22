Short Interest in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Increases By 7.6%

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,569,400 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the April 15th total of 1,458,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,800,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,426,354.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $4,664,700. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Northland Securities set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Fabrinet stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.65. 505,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,783. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.96. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $62.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $398.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.60 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.