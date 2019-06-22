Short Interest in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Rises By 10.0%

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the April 30th total of 270,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neenah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Neenah alerts:

Neenah stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.20. The company had a trading volume of 164,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,985. Neenah has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $96.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Neenah had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Neenah will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

In other news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 5,000 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,219.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Neenah by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,443,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,951,000 after acquiring an additional 26,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Neenah by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,222,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,693,000 after purchasing an additional 73,669 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Neenah by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 924,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,442,000 after purchasing an additional 19,317 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Neenah by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 783,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,357,000 after purchasing an additional 73,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Neenah by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 733,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.