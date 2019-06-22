Short Interest in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Increases By 11.2%

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,747,100 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the April 30th total of 9,663,700 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several research firms recently commented on OLN. Nomura upgraded shares of Olin from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Get Olin alerts:

OLN stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48. Olin has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.52.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Olin had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Olin will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

In other Olin news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $228,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,652.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.02 per share, for a total transaction of $147,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Olin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,522,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $398,623,000 after buying an additional 198,463 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $20,040,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Olin by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Olin by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 151,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 52,642 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.