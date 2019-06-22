SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SKM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SK Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of SK Telecom stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,141. SK Telecom has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 12,271,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $300,530,000 after purchasing an additional 196,115 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in SK Telecom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,959,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,316,000 after buying an additional 16,659 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its position in SK Telecom by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,870,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,290,000 after buying an additional 188,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SK Telecom by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,644,585 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,874,000 after buying an additional 226,252 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,098,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,404,000 after buying an additional 55,036 shares during the period. 10.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

