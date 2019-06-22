Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sells 49,291 Shares

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 49,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $678,737.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,501,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,680,942.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Derek Andersen sold 9,000 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. Snap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $320.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.28 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 92.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Consumer Edge started coverage on Snap in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Summit Insights raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Snap by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 47,237,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Snap by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,150,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,050,000 after purchasing an additional 606,983 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Snap by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,734,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,738,000 after purchasing an additional 752,876 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Snap by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,919,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,205,000 after purchasing an additional 396,692 shares during the period. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,157,000. 26.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

