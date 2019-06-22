Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $20.00 at BTIG Research

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNAP. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush cut shares of Snap from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Snap from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.18.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Snap has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $320.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.28 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a negative net margin of 92.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CAO Lara Sweet sold 71,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $986,985.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,259,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,423.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 38,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $456,195.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000,258 shares in the company, valued at $35,973,093.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,515,676 shares of company stock worth $30,330,852 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Snap by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 47,237,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260,731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,150,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,050,000 after purchasing an additional 606,983 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Snap by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,734,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,738,000 after purchasing an additional 752,876 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,919,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,205,000 after purchasing an additional 396,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $38,157,000. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

