Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Hits New 1-Year High at $115.40

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $115.40 and last traded at $115.40, with a volume of 115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilising, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

