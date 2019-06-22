Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprague Resources LP operates as suppliers of energy and materials handling services. The Company stores, distributes, and sells refined petroleum products and natural gas. Its products include home heating oil, diesel fuels, residual fuels, gasoline and natural gas. Sprague Resources LP is based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. “

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SRLP. ValuEngine cut shares of Sprague Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Sprague Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Sprague Resources stock opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Sprague Resources has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprague Resources will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Sprague Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Sprague Resources by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in Sprague Resources by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Sprague Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 64,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sprague Resources by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprague Resources (SRLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.