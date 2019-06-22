Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the April 30th total of 30,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:STCN opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Steel Connect has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $2.26.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through five segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Direct Marketing, and e-Business.

