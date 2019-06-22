Steven Paladino Sells 20,712 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) CFO Steven Paladino sold 20,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $1,494,785.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,997,035.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Henry Schein stock opened at $69.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $91.35.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 4.10%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Swann lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Henry Schein by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 423,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,446,000 after purchasing an additional 48,923 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its position in Henry Schein by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Henry Schein by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

