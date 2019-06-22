Street Capital Group (TSE:SCB) Given New C$0.68 Price Target at Raymond James

Street Capital Group (TSE:SCB) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$0.70 to C$0.68 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Street Capital Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Street Capital Group from C$0.70 to C$0.60 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

TSE:SCB opened at C$0.66 on Tuesday. Street Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$0.45 and a 12 month high of C$0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55. The company has a market cap of $61.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79.

Street Capital Group Company Profile

Street Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Street Capital Bank of Canada, provides a range of deposit and residential mortgage solutions in Canada. The company originates and sells high ratio and conventional prime insurable single-family residential mortgages; and accepts cashable guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) or term deposits and non-redeemable GICs.

