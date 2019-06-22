Stronghold Token (SHX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,148.00

Stronghold Token (CURRENCY:SHX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 21st. Stronghold Token has a market capitalization of $473,576.00 and approximately $2,148.00 worth of Stronghold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stronghold Token token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport and Stronghold. Over the last seven days, Stronghold Token has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00359049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.24 or 0.02102753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009375 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00136275 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00015981 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Stronghold Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,032,478,474 tokens. The official website for Stronghold Token is stronghold.co/stronghold-shx. Stronghold Token’s official Twitter account is @strongholdxchg.

Stronghold Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport and Stronghold. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stronghold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stronghold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stronghold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

