Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,100 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 2,201,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 97.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

SMFG traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.97. 1,031,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,955. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $8.44.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

