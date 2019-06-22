SunTrust Banks Raises Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $120.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target upped by SunTrust Banks to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a positive rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.87 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAA. ValuEngine raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.58.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $119.09 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $120.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.95). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.58%.

In related news, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total value of $713,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,810.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $35,176.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,276,469.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,636 shares of company stock worth $945,813 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 733.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.