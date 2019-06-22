Symantec Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 21,693 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,867% compared to the average volume of 1,103 call options.

In other Symantec news, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $432,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $12,681,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,502.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 715,379 shares of company stock worth $16,972,051 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Symantec alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Symantec during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Symantec during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Symantec during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Symantec by 133.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Symantec during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYMC opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Symantec has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Symantec had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Symantec will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Symantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Symantec in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.