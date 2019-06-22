Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNCR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.92.

Shares of SNCR opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $342.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $8.49.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $88.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.37 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 67.57% and a negative return on equity of 76.17%. Equities analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $851,000. First Washington CORP bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,951,000. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

