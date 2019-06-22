Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) PT Lowered to $42.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.98.

NYSE:SNV opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $55.63.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.05 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 19th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,241,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,924 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Synovus Financial by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,956,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,824 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Synovus Financial by 427.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,474,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,056,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Synovus Financial by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,410,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,110,000 after purchasing an additional 878,558 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

