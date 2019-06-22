Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Short Interest Up 8.9% in May

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the April 30th total of 108,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Systemax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

SYX stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 88,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,082. The stock has a market cap of $801.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.09. Systemax has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $47.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $232.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.65 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Systemax will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $777,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,011 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,544.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 67.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Systemax by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Systemax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Systemax by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 745,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,885,000 after acquiring an additional 22,215 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Systemax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 189,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Systemax by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 80,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 31,502 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

