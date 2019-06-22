Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.75-6.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.93.

Shares of Target stock opened at $87.60 on Friday. Target has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $90.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. Target had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $17.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Target from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 target price on Target and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America set a $105.00 target price on Target and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Target from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.33.

In other Target news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $370,507.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Harrison sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $143,781.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,474.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,266 shares of company stock worth $2,353,257. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

