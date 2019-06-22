TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of TWODY opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $24.58.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.339 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

