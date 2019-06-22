Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

TM17 stock opened at GBX 282.50 ($3.69) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.20 million and a PE ratio of 46.31. Team17 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 320.23 ($4.18).

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

