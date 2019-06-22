Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Benson Smith Sells 8,500 Shares

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.75, for a total transaction of $2,811,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,212,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Benson Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of Teleflex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $2,516,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of Teleflex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.56, for a total transaction of $2,503,760.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of Teleflex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.52, for a total transaction of $2,503,420.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of Teleflex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.83, for a total transaction of $2,599,555.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of Teleflex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.15, for a total transaction of $2,551,275.00.

TFX opened at $334.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $226.02 and a fifty-two week high of $337.96.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $613.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFX. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Teleflex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Teleflex from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Teleflex from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

