Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $47.50 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

TDS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Telephone & Data Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone & Data Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Telephone & Data Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

NYSE:TDS opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Telephone & Data Systems has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $37.29.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 3.00%. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone & Data Systems will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.41%.

In other Telephone & Data Systems news, Director Mitchell H. Saranow sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $127,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,599.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott H. Williamson sold 8,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $269,838.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,425.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,003 shares of company stock worth $2,075,100 in the last three months. 14.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 3,122.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,181,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,175 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 944.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.