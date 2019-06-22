TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the April 30th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:TESS opened at $19.00 on Friday. TESSCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $161.75 million, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). TESSCO Technologies had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $144.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. TESSCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TESS. Zacks Investment Research lowered TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 880,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,567,000 after purchasing an additional 16,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,648 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 330,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 31,250 shares during the period. 22NW LP increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. 22NW LP now owns 314,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 38,770 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 293,566 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.