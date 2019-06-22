Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Earns “Positive” Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated their positive rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $35.48.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 388.61% and a negative return on equity of 2,631.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, Director Donal O’connor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $81,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,792.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $22,422,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 75,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 23,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

