Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,300 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the April 30th total of 249,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 8,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $208,312.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the first quarter valued at $169,000.

Shares of NYSE THR traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 909,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,853. Thermon Group has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $821.45 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Thermon Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THR. ValuEngine raised Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Thermon Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

