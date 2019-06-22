Timothy C. Barabe Sells 727 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $121,547.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,010.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE VEEV opened at $168.93 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $73.47 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $244.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,538,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,382,000 after purchasing an additional 547,246 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,269,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $795,344,000 after purchasing an additional 342,948 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,407,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,079,000 after purchasing an additional 102,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,693,000 after purchasing an additional 179,262 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,187,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,625,000 after purchasing an additional 28,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

