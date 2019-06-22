Timothy(Tim) Watson Buys 513,943 Shares of Namoi Cotton Ltd (ASX:NAM) Stock

Namoi Cotton Ltd (ASX:NAM) insider Timothy(Tim) Watson acquired 513,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$205,577.20 ($145,799.43).

Timothy(Tim) Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Timothy(Tim) Watson acquired 250,000 shares of Namoi Cotton stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$90,250.00 ($64,007.09).

Shares of Namoi Cotton stock opened at A$0.36 ($0.26) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.47, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 million and a P/E ratio of -90.00. Namoi Cotton Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.30 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.53 ($0.38).

Namoi Cotton Company Profile

Namoi Cotton Limited engages in ginning and marketing of cotton. The company operates 12 cotton gins in New South Wales and Queensland; and offers ginning services to growers, including separation of lint cotton from seed and other foreign matter, and the conversion of cotton in module form to bale form.

