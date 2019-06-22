Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TBK. ValuEngine raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $33.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.80.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.32 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Justin N. Trail purchased 3,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.11 per share, with a total value of $100,423.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,220.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Dobrient purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,750.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $270,043. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,588,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,588,000 after acquiring an additional 83,458 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,440,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,784,000 after acquiring an additional 57,930 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,479,000 after acquiring an additional 52,937 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 571,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 557,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,556,000 after acquiring an additional 63,756 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

