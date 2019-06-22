UBS Group Analysts Give Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) a $44.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $44.00 target price on Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hub Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Cowen raised shares of Hub Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.45.

HUBG stock opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.59. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.76 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,243,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,251,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,541,000 after purchasing an additional 294,516 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hub Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,833,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,041,000 after purchasing an additional 107,547 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hub Group by 1,508.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 525,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,495,000 after purchasing an additional 493,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at $16,236,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

