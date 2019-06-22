UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Insider Umh Properties, Inc. Acquires 18,555 Shares

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 18,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $243,998.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $529.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.67 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 11.83% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is 97.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 114.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 32.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 57.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

