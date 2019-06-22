ValuEngine Downgrades SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on STKL. BidaskClub upgraded SunOpta from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta stock opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $286.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 0.92. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $305.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.10 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that SunOpta will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ennen acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 215,000 shares of company stock valued at $920,050. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 42.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after buying an additional 705,865 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,810,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 316,334 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 124,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.