ValuEngine Lowers Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on shares of Mediwound and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mediwound from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Mediwound has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Mediwound had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 383.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Mediwound will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Mediwound in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mediwound by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 17,048 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Mediwound by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Mediwound by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mediwound by 200.2% in the 1st quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 44,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 29,686 shares during the period. 30.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mediwound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

