ValuEngine Lowers Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TSN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $62.26 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.10.

NYSE:TSN opened at $79.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.47. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $49.77 and a one year high of $84.30.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $486,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $996,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,433 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,525 over the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 28,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

