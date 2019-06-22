Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $74.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ventas to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.82.

NYSE:VTR opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. Ventas has a 12 month low of $51.80 and a 12 month high of $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Ventas’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

In other Ventas news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $648,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $4,530,309.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 805,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,620,260.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,806 shares of company stock valued at $12,356,711. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 397.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 19,394,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,092,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497,390 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 543.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,509,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,608,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ventas by 5,686.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,253,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,732,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,165,000 after purchasing an additional 988,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

