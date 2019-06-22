Warburg Research Analysts Give Vossloh (ETR:VOS) a €44.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VOS. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vossloh currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €41.44 ($48.19).

ETR VOS opened at €31.80 ($36.98) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.19. The company has a market capitalization of $507.76 million and a PE ratio of -77.37. Vossloh has a 52-week low of €31.00 ($36.05) and a 52-week high of €50.40 ($58.60).

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

