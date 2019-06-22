Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Short Interest Update

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,664,600 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the April 30th total of 6,845,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Welltower news, CEO Thomas J. Derosa sold 19,307 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $1,504,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $3,075,144,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,512,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6,756.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,807,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,411 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,865,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,725,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 154.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,020,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,933 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on WELL. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Welltower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.27 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.02.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $83.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $85.26.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 86.35%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

