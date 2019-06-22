Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. Willis Lease Finance has a one year low of $30.81 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $325.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $103.77 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Robert T. Morris sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $60,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,588 shares in the company, valued at $308,066.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $341,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,722 shares of company stock valued at $934,855. 51.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLFC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 298.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

