Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Shares Up 5%

Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ:YTRA)’s stock price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.19. 613,268 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 271% from the average session volume of 165,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Yatra Online from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $170.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Yatra Online by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Yatra Online by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Yatra Online by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $587,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

