Zacks: Brokerages Set $2.00 Target Price for Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Shares of Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $2.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Fuel Tech an industry rank of 110 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.1% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,486,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 59,142 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 88,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 28,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

FTEK traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 80,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 million, a PE ratio of 129.00 and a beta of 1.31.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

