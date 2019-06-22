Zacks Investment Research Lowers GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is engaged in automobile manufacturing and its related areas. It is a fully integrated independent auto firm with auto eco-systems like designing, research and development, production, distribution and servicing. Geely has its independent R&D in vehicles, engines, transmissions and hybrid technologies. In addition, the company provides moulds for automobile parts and components and automobile services. It also exports sedans. It sells its products through retail distributors and service stations. Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Separately, Bank of America raised GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GELYY opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

