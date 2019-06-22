Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

TCRR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tcr2 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($4.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($4.47). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $417,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $694,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $28,686,000. Finally, MPM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $67,192,000. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

