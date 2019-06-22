Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, is engaged in producing and selling copper and molybdenum concentrates primarily in Chile. Amerigo Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Amerigo Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of Amerigo Resources stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.61. Amerigo Resources has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.03%. On average, analysts expect that Amerigo Resources will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

