Zacks: Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Marlin Business Services an industry rank of 91 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

MRLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

NASDAQ:MRLN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.72. The stock had a trading volume of 19,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Marlin Business Services has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $289.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $23.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marlin Business Services will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Marlin Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Marlin Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

In other news, General Counsel Edward Ralph Jr. Dietz sold 2,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $56,701.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Sherlock sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $51,313.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $110,350 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRLN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 919.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 438.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Business Services in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Marlin Business Services in the first quarter worth $131,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

