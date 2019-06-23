$0.05 EPS Expected for Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFAB) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unique Fabricating’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Unique Fabricating posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Unique Fabricating will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Unique Fabricating.

Unique Fabricating (NASDAQ:UFAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $39.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.14 million.

UFAB stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. 1,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,705. Unique Fabricating has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

