ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) Given a €50.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) has been given a €50.00 ($58.14) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.12% from the stock’s current price.

ADJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €61.50 ($71.51) price target on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €53.30 ($61.98).

Get ADO Properties alerts:

ADJ opened at €37.28 ($43.35) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.28. ADO Properties has a 52 week low of €38.66 ($44.95) and a 52 week high of €55.75 ($64.83).

ADO Properties Company Profile

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for ADO Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADO Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.